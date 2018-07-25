Daimler AG, HCL Technologies, and Worldpay among top industry leaders to share insights on applying AI to IT operations

Moogsoft, a leader of artificial intelligence for IT operations (AIOps), today announced the lineup of speakers for its second annual AIOps Symposium in London on September 6, 2018.

The exclusive event will feature special presentations by enterprise IT leaders on how companies across industries can use artificial intelligence to automate their IT operations and increase agility, lower operational costs, and deliver better customer experiences. Speakers will include a broad mix of Moogsoft customers, partners, and analysts.

Phil Tee, CEO Co-Founder, Moogsoft

Will Cappelli, CTO EMEA and Global Product Strategy, Moogsoft

Kalyan Kumar, CVP CTO, HCL Technologies

Rüdiger Schmid, IT Management Diagnostics Connected Vehicle Data, Daimler AG

Natalia Jojic-Ferguson, Solutions Architect, Worldpay

Vivek Bhalla, Research Director, Gartner

Doug Cackett, EMEA Head of Big Data IoT Solution, Dell EMC

Jonathan Davidson, SVP GM Service Provider Networking, Cisco

"This event is going to be a unique experience for IT leaders pursuing digital transformation and looking to de-risk their cloud migration, automate inefficient processes, and use AI and machine learning to quickly resolve outages, downtime, and other performance-impacting incidents," said Phil Tee, CEO of Moogsoft. "We'll host the most forward-thinking industry experts as they share insights and give practical advice on how the application of AI can improve the performance of IT teams across industries."

The event will be held September 6 at Sea Containers in London, 2:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. and followed by an after-party. Click here to learn more about AIOps Symposium and to register for the event.

