Is CBD Oil a Long-Term Investment?One of the most exciting subsectors in the legal marijuana industry is the cannabidiol (CBD oil) market. Free from most of the stigma associated with traditional marijuana, CBD oil could be the next health craze that helps cannabis stock values balloon.CBD oil penny stocks, therefore, are especially enticing.According to recent CBD market analysis by Forbes, the market is projected to increase by 700% by the year 2020. Another study on CBD market growth, by Hemp Business Journal, estimated that the sector will reach $2.1 billion by 2020, which would be an enormous rise from the $202.0 million in 2016. (Source:.

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...