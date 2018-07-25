SoftServe Partners with Ultrahaptics to Innovate Next Generation Virtual Touch Technology

Precision controlled ultrasound waves create sensations in mid-air, allowing users to intuitively feel virtual shapes and textures

AUSTIN, Texas, July 25, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SoftServe (https://www.softserveinc.com/en-us/), a leading digital authority and consulting company, announces it has become an Agency Partner with the world's leading mid-air haptics company, Ultrahaptics (https://www.ultrahaptics.com/).

Haptics is a unique technology that enables users to receive tactile feedback without needing to wear or touch anything. Ultrahaptics' technology precisely controls ultrasound waves to create a range of shapes and sensations in mid-air. This can create haptics for virtual objects, develop immersive holographic interfaces, and augment gesture control with natural tactile feedback.

As an agency partner, SoftServe will get early access to Ultrahaptics' STRATOSTM Explore, the most advanced mid-air haptics device on the market, enabling SoftServe the company to create cutting edge demos and prototypes. SoftServe and its clients will gain access to the latest, most powerful haptics solutions for marketing and innovation in augmented reality (AR) and virtual reality (VR) projects. Additionally, SoftServe can leverage use cases, design and technology training, UX insights and design guidelines for haptics as part of multi-sensory experience design.

"Working at the cutting edge of technologies like voice control, AI, AR and VR innovation, SoftServe is an experience design pioneer," said Anders Hakfelt, VP Product and Marketing at Ultrahaptics. "As an Ultrahaptics agency partner, they are helping to unleash the full creative potential of designers and product developers, transforming the future of how society interacts with the world."

STRATOS Explore is a high-end development kit for advanced haptics applications and use cases. Ultrahaptics' patented algorithms control ultrasound waves to create haptic sensations in mid-air - shapes and objects that cannot be seen, but can be felt. No controllers or wearables are needed; the "virtual touch" technology uses ultrasonic transducers to project sensations directly onto the user's hands. This has tremendous implications for automotive, location-based entertainment, digital signage, AR/VR, computing and gaming, smart homes, kiosks and ATMs, and industrial and medical applications.

"Being an agency partner with Ultrahaptics enables SoftServe to leverage a competitive edge for our customers," said Serge Haziyev, SVP of Advanced Technology at SoftServe. "We are going to introduce consumers to a new level of touch for immersive solutions, from keeping medical environments as sterile as possible to touching clothes in a virtual fitting room when shopping online, combining SoftServe's unmatched R&D innovation and a human-focused approach."

SoftServe is currently planning to develop and showcase demos and prototypes for a retail AR customizer at upcoming events such as CES, SXSW, AWE, and FinTech Connect.

For more information on Ultrahaptics, please see the company's press kit (https://www.dropbox.com/sh/lw55lzga6qculbw/AADqmfFRQSvrS9dwjyQSpob7a?dl=0).

About Ultrahaptics

Ultrahaptics is the world's leading mid-air haptics company. The company has developed a unique technology that enables users to receive tactile feedback without needing to wear or touch anything. The technology uses ultrasound to project sensations through the air and directly onto the user's hands, enabling users to 'feel' virtual buttons, get tactile feedback for mid-air gestures, or interact with virtual objects. www.ultrahaptics.com (http://www.ultrahaptics.com)

About SoftServe

SoftServe is a digital authority that advises and provides at the cutting-edge of technology. We reveal, transform, accelerate, and optimize the way enterprises and software companies do business. With expertise across healthcare, retail, media, financial services, software, and more, we implement end-to-end solutions to deliver the innovation, quality, and speed that our clients' users expect.



SoftServe delivers open innovation-from generating compelling new ideas, to developing and implementing transformational products and services.



Our work and client experience is built on a foundation of empathetic, human-focused experience design that ensures continuity from concept to release.



We empower enterprises and software companies to (re)identify differentiation, accelerate solution development, and vigorously compete in today's digital economy. No matter where you are in your journey.



Visit our website (http://softserveinc.com/), blog (https://www.softserveinc.com/en-us/blog/), LinkedIn (https://www.linkedin.com/company/softserve/), Facebook (https://www.facebook.com/SoftServeInc), and Twitter (https://twitter.com/SoftServeInc) pages.



SoftServe Media Contact

Paul Jones

Senior Manager, Analyst and Public Relations

pjone@softserveinc.com (mailto:pjone@softserveinc.com)

512-796-7358

This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.

The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.

Source: SoftServe via Globenewswire

