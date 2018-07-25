

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Ingersoll-Rand plc (IR) said that it raised full-year 2018 guidance.



The company now expects earnings per share continuing for 2018 to be about $5.25, compared to the prior outlook of $4.80 to $5.00. It projects 2018 adjusted earnings per share continuing to be about $5.50, compared to the prior outlook of $5.00 to $5.20. Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report earnings of $5.31 per share for 2018. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



For 2018, the company now expects revenue growth of 9.0% to 10.0% compared to the prior outlook of 5.0% to 5.5% growth. The company projects organic revenue growth for 2018 to be 7.0% to 8.0% compared to the previous outlook of 3.0% to 3.5% growth.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX