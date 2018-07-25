

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - RPC Inc. (RES) revealed a profit for its second quarter that advanced from the same period last year.



The company's earnings came in at $59.94 million, or $0.28 per share. This compares with $43.84 million, or $0.20 per share, in last year's second quarter.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 17.3% to $467.93 million from $398.81 million last year.



RPC Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $59.94 Mln. vs. $43.84 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $0.28 vs. $0.20 last year. -Revenue (Q2): $467.93 Mln vs. $398.81 Mln last year.



