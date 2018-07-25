

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Northrop Grumman Corp. (NOC) announced, for 2018, the company now expects earnings per share in the range of $16.60 - $16.85, up from previous guidance range of $16.20 - $16.45. The company continues to expect 2018 sales of approximately $30.0 billion.



For the second quarter 2018, net earnings increased 24 percent to $689 million, or $3.93 per diluted share, compared with $555 million, or $3.16 per diluted share, in the prior year period. The company noted that its second quarter 2018 net earnings include earnings for Innovation Systems since the deal close, which were more than offset by a full quarter of net interest expense related to the acquisition and deal-related costs.



Second quarter 2018 sales increased 10 percent to $7.1 billion, which included sales of $400 million for recently acquired Orbital ATK for the period of June 7, 2018 through June 30, 2018.



