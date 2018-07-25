Rights and Issues Investment Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)
PR Newswire
London, July 25
|Rights and Issues Investment Trust Plc
|The Company announces:
|Total Assets (including unaudited revenue reserves at 24/07/2018) of £201.87m
|Net Assets (including unaudited revenue reserves at 24/07/2018) of £201.87m
|Cash Position of £12.3m
|The Net Asset Value (NAV) at 24/07/2018 was:
|Number of shares in issue:
|Per Income share (bid price) - including unaudited current period revenue*
|2,498.28p
|8,080,247
|Per Income share (bid price) - excluding current period revenue*
|2477.90p
|Income share price
|2290.00p
|Discount to NAV
|(8.34)%
|*Current period revenue covers the period 01/01/2018 to 24/07/2018
|Name of company
|% of portfolio
|1
|Scapa Group Plc Ordinary 5p
|13.36
|2
|Hill & Smith Holdings Plc Ordinary 25p
|11.44
|3
|Treatt Plc Ordinary 2p
|11.20
|4
|Vp Plc Ordinary 5p
|10.49
|5
|RPC Group Plc Ordinary 5p
|10.08
|6
|Macfarlane Group Plc Ordinary 25p
|9.50
|7
|Colefax Group Plc Ordinary 10p
|6.08
|8
|Electrocomponents PLC Ordinary 10p
|5.01
|9
|Spirax-Sarco Engineering Plc Ordinary 26.9231p
|4.35
|10
|Renold Plc Ordinary 5p
|4.23
|11
|Menzies (John) Plc Ordinary 25p
|2.78
|12
|Vitec Group Plc Ordinary 20p
|2.61
|13
|Elecosoft Plc Ordinary 1p
|1.92
|14
|Low & Bonar Plc Ordinary 5p
|1.58
|15
|Titon Holdings Plc Ordinary 10p
|1.11
|16
|Castings Plc Ordinary 10p
|0.86
|17
|Dialight Plc Ordinary 1.89p
|0.61
|18
|National Grid Plc Ordinary 11.395p
|0.60
|19
|GlaxoSmithKline Plc Ordinary 25p
|0.58
|20
|Chamberlin Plc Ordinary 25p
|0.45
|21
|Discretionary Unit Fund Managers Ltd
|0.37
|22
|Santander UK 10.375% Non Cumulative Preferred
|0.35
|23
|LPA Group Plc Ordinary 10p
|0.34
|24
|Coral Products Plc Ordinary 1p
|0.10
|25
|Dyson Group Plc Ordinary GBP0.001
|0.00
|26
|Costain Group Plc Ordinary 50p
|0.00