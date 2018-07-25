

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - General Motors Company (GM) revealed a profit for its second quarter that increased from last year.



The company's profit came in at $2.38 billion, or $1.66 per share. This compares with $1.66 billion, or $1.09 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Excluding items, General Motors Company reported adjusted earnings of $2.59 billion or $1.81 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.78 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 0.6% to $36.76 billion from $36.98 billion last year.



General Motors Company earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $2.59 Bln. vs. $2.88 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $1.81 vs. $1.89 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.78 -Revenue (Q2): $36.76 Bln vs. $36.98 Bln last year.



