

COLUMBUS (dpa-AFX) - American Electric Power Co Inc (AEP) announced a profit for its second quarter that climbed from the same period last year.



The company's earnings came in at $528.4 million, or $1.07 per share. This compares with $375.0 million, or $0.76 per share, in last year's second quarter.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 11.1% to $4.0 billion from $3.6 billion last year.



American Electric Power Co Inc earnings at a glance:



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $3.78 to $3.98



