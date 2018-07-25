

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - New York Community Bancorp Inc. (NYCB) revealed earnings for second quarter that declined from last year.



The company's bottom line came in at $99.15 million, or $0.20 per share. This compares with $107.05 million, or $0.22 per share, in last year's second quarter.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 8.3% to $263.96 million from $287.77 million last year.



New York Community Bancorp Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $99.15 Mln. vs. $107.05 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $0.20 vs. $0.22 last year. -Revenue (Q2): $263.96 Mln vs. $287.77 Mln last year.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX