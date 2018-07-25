Primearth EV Energy (PEVE) announces large-scale lithium-ion battery plans, Germany's saferay receives financing for a 50 MW PV project, and RTS Corporation provides an update on Japan's solar auctions.PEVE, a joint venture between carmaker Toyota and electronics corporation, Panasonic, has announced it is scaling up battery pack manufacturing in Japan. According to an announcement, it plans to open four new production facilities for the manufacture of lithium-ion batteries in Miyagi Prefecture. While the first plant is currently under construction, with operations scheduled to start this September, ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...