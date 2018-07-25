

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Rockwell Automation Inc. (ROK) released earnings for third quarter that declined from the same period last year.



The company's profit totaled $198.6 million, or $1.58 per share. This compares with $216.9 million, or $1.67 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Excluding items, Rockwell Automation Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $272.0 million or $2.16 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $2.04 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 6.2% to $1.70 billion from $1.60 billion last year.



Rockwell Automation Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q3): $272.0 Mln. vs. $229.5 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $2.16 vs. $1.76 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $2.04 -Revenue (Q3): $1.70 Bln vs. $1.60 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $7.90 - $8.10



