

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - DTE Energy Co. (DTE) reported second-quarter earnings of $234 million or $1.29 per share, up from $177 million or $0.99 per share in the year-ago period.



Operating earnings for the quarter were $247 million or $1.36 per share, compared to $191 million or $1.07 per share last year.



On average, nine analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report profit per share of $1.13 for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



Looking ahead, DTE Energy increased its 2018 operating earnings per share guidance to a range of $5.94 to $6.32 from the prior range of $5.57 to $5.99 per share. The Street expects the company to earn $5.79 per share for the year.



