

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK, GSK.L) reported that its profit attributable to shareholders for the second-quarter was 441 million pounds or 8.9 pence per share, compared to a loss of 180 million pounds or 3.7 pence per share in the prior year.



The increase in earnings per share primarily reflected the reduced impact of charges arising from increases in the valuation of the liabilities for contingent consideration, put options and preferential dividends, as well as reduced restructuring costs and asset impairments. In addition there was a favourable comparison with the impact of the Priority Review Voucher utilised and expensed in the prior year quarter and the non-cash charges in the prior year quarter relating to the progressive withdrawal of Tanzeum.



The company upgraded its guidance for CER growth in Adjusted earnings per share for 2018. This reflected increased sales expectations for Shingrix, the positive effect of the completed Consumer Healthcare buyout as well as the delay of a potential generic version of Advair in the US, partly offset by the continuing pricing pressures in Respiratory. It remains increasingly confident in our ability to deliver mid to high single digit growth in Adjusted earnings' per share CAGR 2016-2020.



Separately, GSK and 23andMe said they signed agreement to leverage genetic insights for the development of novel medicines.



GlaxoSmithKline reported that Profit before tax for the second-quarter was 614 million pounds, compared to a loss of 178 million pounds in the prior year.



Adjusted earnings per share of 28.1 pence was up 3% AER, 10% CER, compared with a 7% CER increase in Adjusted operating profit, primarily as a result of the reduced non-controlling interest allocation of Consumer Healthcare profits and a reduced Adjusted tax rate.



Total operating profit was 779 million pounds compared to an operating loss of 20 million pounds last year. The increase in operating profit primarily reflected the reduced impact of accounting charges related to re-measurement of the liabilities for contingent consideration, put options and preferential dividends, as well as reduced restructuring costs and asset impairments in comparison to the non-cash charges in last year relating to the progressive withdrawal of Tanzeum and a favourable comparison with the impact of the Priority Review Voucher utilised and expensed in last year.



Operating profit also benefited from sales growth in all three businesses, a more favourable mix, benefits in the quarter from prioritisation of R&D expenditure and continued tight control of ongoing costs across all three businesses. This was partly offset by continuing price pressure, particularly in Respiratory, supply chain investments, the comparison with the benefit in the prior year quarter of a settlement for lost third party supply volume in Vaccines and investments in promotional product support, particularly for new launches in Respiratory, HIV and Vaccines, as well as a reduction in royalty income.



Group turnover was flat at AER but increased 4% at CER to 7.310 billion pounds, with CER growth delivered by all three businesses.



Pharmaceuticals sales were down 3% AER but up 1% CER, driven primarily by the growth in sales of HIV products as well as growth in Nucala and the Ellipta portfolio. This was partly offset by lower sales of Seretide/Advair and Established Pharmaceuticals. Overall Respiratory sales declined 6% at AER and 2% at CER.



The company announced a dividend of 19 pence for the quarter. It continues to expect to pay a dividend of 80 pence for 2018.



Vaccines sales were up 13% AER, 16% CER, driven primarily by sales of Shingrix in the US as well as increased demand for Hepatitis vaccines, partly offset by declines in some other Established Vaccines.



GSK upgraded its expectations for the full year; in the event that no substitutable generic competitor to Advair is introduced to the US market in 2018, the Group now expects full year 2018 Adjusted earnings per share growth of 7 to 10% at CER, or in the event of a 1 October introduction of a substitutable generic competitor to Advair in the US, the Group now expects full year 2018 Adjusted earnings per share growth of 4 to 7%, with US Advair sales of around 900 millionpounds at CER.



The Board has approved a new major restructuring programme, which is designed to significantly improve the competitiveness and efficiency of the Group's cost base with savings delivered primarily through supply chain optimisation and reductions in administrative costs. The new programme is expected to cost 1.7 billion pounds over the period to 2021, comprising cash costs of 0.8 billion pounds and non-cash costs of 0.9 billion pounds, and is expected to deliver annual savings of around 400 million pounds by 2021. These savings will be fully re-invested in the Group to help fund targeted increases in R&D and commercial support of new products.



Meanwhile, GSK and 23andMe unveiled an exclusive four-year collaboration that will focus on research and development of innovative new medicines and potential cures, using human genetics as the basis for discovery. The collaboration will combine 23andMe's large-scale genetic resources and advanced data science skills, with the scientific and medical knowledge and commercialisation expertise of GSK. The goal of the collaboration is to gather insights and discover novel drug targets driving disease progression and develop therapies for serious unmet medical needs based on those discoveries.



As per the terms of the deal, GSK and 23andMe have entered into a four-year collaboration with the option to extend for a fifth year under which GSK will become 23andMe's exclusive collaborator for drug target discovery programmes. During this time, the companies will use 23andMe's rich database and proprietary statistical analytics to fuel drug target discovery, with the goal of jointly discovering novel targets that can progress into development. A joint GSK-23andMe drug discovery team will use their combined resources to identify new targets and prioritise based on strength of the biological hypothesis, possibility to find a medicine, and clinical opportunity.



All activities within the collaboration will initially be co-funded (50%/50%), with either company having certain rights to reduce its funding share for any collaboration programme. It is expected that this collaboration will jointly progress a number of targets per year, with either company able to independently progress additional targets identified within the collaboration.



GSK will also have the right to work with 23andMe to analyse 23andMe's database for validation of GSK's existing therapeutic portfolio as well as leverage 23andMe's capabilities for clinical trial recruitment. Both GSK and 23andMe will share in the proceeds from new treatments and medicines arising from the collaboration.



Additionally, GSK has made a $300 million equity investment in 23andMe.



