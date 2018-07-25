

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Waste Management Inc (WM) announced earnings for its second quarter that climbed from last year.



The company's profit totaled $499 million, or $1.15 per share. This compares with $362 million, or $0.81 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Excluding items, Waste Management Inc reported adjusted earnings of $438 million or $1.01 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.99 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 1.6% to $3.74 billion from $3.68 billion last year.



Waste Management Inc earnings at a glance:



-Analysts Estimate: $0.99 -Revenue (Q2): $3.74 Bln vs. $3.68 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $4.05 to $4.10



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX