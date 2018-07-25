

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Rockwell Automation Inc. (ROK) on Wednesday raised its adjusted earnings guidance for the full year 2018 to a range of $7.90 to $8.10 per share from the prior forecast range of $7.70 to $8.00 per share.



The company also raised its reported sales growth outlook to about 6 percent from the previous growth range of 4.5 to 7.5 percent. Organic sales growth is now projected at about 5.5 percent, up from the prior guidance range of 3.5 to 6.5 percent. However, it continues to project fiscal 2018 reported sales of about $6.7 billion.



On average, analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to earn $7.87 per share on revenues of $6.70 billion for the year. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



Third-quarter earnings per share decreased to $1.58 from $1.67 in the prior year. Excluding certain items, adjusted earnings were $2.16 per share. Revenue grew 6.2 percent to $1.70 billion from last year's $1.60 billion. Organic sales were up 5.7 percent.



