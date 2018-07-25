sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 25.07.2018 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 588 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

39,20 Euro		+0,68
+1,77 %
WKN: 850663 ISIN: US1912161007 Ticker-Symbol: CCC3 
Aktie:
Branche
Getränke/Tabak
Aktienmarkt
DJ Industrial
S&P 100
S&P 500
1-Jahres-Chart
COCA-COLA COMPANY Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
COCA-COLA COMPANY 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
39,158
39,188
15:16
39,15
39,19
15:15
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
COCA-COLA COMPANY
COCA-COLA COMPANY Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
COCA-COLA COMPANY39,20+1,77 %