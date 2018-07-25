

ATLANTA (dpa-AFX) - The Coca-Cola Company (KO) reported that its second-quarter comparable earnings per share from continuing operations grew 3% to $0.61, impacted by a 2% currency headwind. On average, 20 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report profit per share of $0.60 for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items. Earnings per share from continuing operations grew 68% to $0.53.



Second-quarter net revenues declined 8% to $8.9 billion, impacted by a 15% headwind from the refranchising of company-owned bottling operations. Analysts expected revenue of $8.54 billion for the quarter. Organic revenues grew 5%, driven by concentrate sales growth of more than 2% and price/mix growth of more than 2%. Unit case volume grew 2%. The company said the growth was led by Trademark Coca-Cola, including continued double-digit growth for Coca-Cola Zero Sugar, and also reflects the continued strong performance of Fuze Tea.



For the full year 2018, the company now expects at least 4% growth in organic revenues. Comparable EPS from continuing operations is expected to grow 8% to 10% from 2017.



