

NEW YORK CITY (dpa-AFX) - Nasdaq Inc. (NDAQ) reported a profit for its second quarter that climbed from the same period last year.



The company's bottom line came in at $162 million, or $0.97 per share. This compares with $146 million, or $0.87 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Excluding items, Nasdaq Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $198 million or $1.18 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.17 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 3.2% to $615 million from $596 million last year.



Nasdaq Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $198 Mln. vs. $170 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $1.18 vs. $1.01 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.17 -Revenue (Q2): $615 Mln vs. $596 Mln last year.



