

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Laboratory Corporation Of America Holdings (LH) announced a profit for its second quarter that increased from the same period last year.



The company's profit totaled $233.8 million, or $2.27 per share. This compares with $184.8 million, or $1.78 per share, in last year's second quarter.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 13.4% to $2.87 billion from $2.53 billion last year.



Laboratory Corporation Of America Holdings earnings at a glance:



-EPS (Q2): $2.98 vs. $2.43 last year. -Revenue (Q2): $2.87 Bln vs. $2.53 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $11.35 to $11.65



