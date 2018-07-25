

SANDY SPRINGS (dpa-AFX) - United Parcel Service (UPS) released earnings for its second quarter that advanced from the same period last year.



The company's profit came in at $1.49 billion, or $1.71 per share. This compares with $1.38 billion, or $1.58 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.93 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 9.6% to $17.46 billion from $15.93 billion last year.



United Parcel Service earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $1.49 Bln. vs. $1.38 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $1.71 vs. $1.58 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.93 -Revenue (Q2): $17.46 Bln vs. $15.93 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $7.03 - $7.37



