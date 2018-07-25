

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (SIRI) revealed a profit for its second quarter that advanced from the same period last year.



The company's earnings came in at $292.35 million, or $0.07 per share. This compares with $202.11 million, or $0.04 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.06 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 5.9% to $1.43 billion from $1.35 billion last year.



Sirius XM Holdings Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $292.35 Mln. vs. $202.11 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $0.07 vs. $0.04 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.06 -Revenue (Q2): $1.43 Bln vs. $1.35 Bln last year.



