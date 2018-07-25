Clear Leisure Plc - Result of AGM
PR Newswire
London, July 25
25 July 2018
Clear Leisure Plc
("Clear Leisure" or "the Company")
Results of Annual General Meeting
The Company announces that all the resolutions put to shareholders at the Annual General Meeting held earlier today were duly passed.
About Clear Leisure Plc
Clear Leisure plc (AIM: CLP) is an AIM listed investment company with a portfolio of companies primarily encompassing the leisure and real estate sectors mainly in Italy. The focus of management is to pursue the monetisation of all of the Company's existing assets, through selected realisations, court-led recoveries of misappropriated assets and substantial debt-recovery processes. The Company has recently launched a joint venture initiative in the cryptocurrency mining sector. For further information, please visit, www.clearleisure.co.uk