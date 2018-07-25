sprite-preloader
Clear Leisure Plc - Result of AGM

Clear Leisure Plc - Result of AGM

London, July 25

25 July 2018

Clear Leisure Plc
("Clear Leisure" or "the Company")

Results of Annual General Meeting

The Company announces that all the resolutions put to shareholders at the Annual General Meeting held earlier today were duly passed.

For further information please contact:

Clear Leisure Plc

Francesco Gardin
CEO and Executive Chairman
+39 335 296573

SP Angel Corporate Finance (Nominated Adviser & Broker)

Jeff Keating / John Mackay / Charlie Bouverat
+44 (0)20 3407 0470

Leander (Financial PR)

Christian Taylor-Wilkinson
+44 (0) 7795 168 157

About Clear Leisure Plc

Clear Leisure plc (AIM: CLP) is an AIM listed investment company with a portfolio of companies primarily encompassing the leisure and real estate sectors mainly in Italy. The focus of management is to pursue the monetisation of all of the Company's existing assets, through selected realisations, court-led recoveries of misappropriated assets and substantial debt-recovery processes. The Company has recently launched a joint venture initiative in the cryptocurrency mining sector. For further information, please visit, www.clearleisure.co.uk


