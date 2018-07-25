Clear Leisure Plc - Result of AGM

25 July 2018

Clear Leisure Plc

("Clear Leisure" or "the Company")

Results of Annual General Meeting

The Company announces that all the resolutions put to shareholders at the Annual General Meeting held earlier today were duly passed.

