

SANDY SPRINGS (dpa-AFX) - United Parcel Service, Inc. (UPS) announced Wednesday it continues to expect fiscal 2018 adjusted earnings in the range of $7.03 to $7.37 per share.



On average, analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to earn $7.25 per share for the year. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company projects free cash flow of $5.0 billion and capital expenditures between $6.5 billion and $7.0 billion.



Second-quarter earnings per share increased to $1.71 from $1.58 in the prior year. Excluding certain items, adjusted earnings were $1.94 per share. Revenue grew 9.6 percent to $17.46 billion from last year's $15.93 billion, with growth across all segments.



