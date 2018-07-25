

CHICAGO (dpa-AFX) - The Boeing Co. (BA) released earnings for its second quarter that increased from the same period last year.



The company's profit came in at $2.20 billion, or $3.73 per share. This compares with $1.75 billion, or $2.87 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Excluding items, The Boeing Co. reported adjusted earnings of $2.39 billion or $3.33 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 5.2% to $24.26 billion from $23.05 billion last year.



The Boeing Co. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $2.39 Bln. vs. $2.17 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $3.33 vs. $2.49 last year. -Revenue (Q2): $24.26 Bln vs. $23.05 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $14.30 - $14.50 Full year revenue guidance: $97.0 - $99.0 Bln



