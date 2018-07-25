

FALLS CHURCH (dpa-AFX) - General Dynamics Corp. (GD) revealed a profit for its second quarter that increased from last year.



The company's earnings totaled $786 million, or $2.62 per share. This compares with $749 million, or $2.45 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $2.49 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 19.7% to $9.19 billion from $7.68 billion last year.



General Dynamics Corp. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $786 Mln. vs. $749 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $2.62 vs. $2.45 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $2.49 -Revenue (Q2): $9.19 Bln vs. $7.68 Bln last year.



