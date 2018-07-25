REDDE PLC - Additional Block Admission
PR Newswire
London, July 25
25thJuly 2018
Redde plc
("Redde" or the "Company")
Additional Block Admission
The Company notifies that application has been made to the London Stock Exchange for a block admission to trading on AIM of 3,000,000 ordinary shares of 0.1 pence each ("New Ordinary Shares"), and admission is expected to occur at 8.00 a.m. on 31stJuly 2018. The New Ordinary Shares will be issued from time to time pursuant to the exercise of options under the Redde 2016 PSP Scheme and will rank pari passu in all respects with the existing ordinary shares of the Company.
There is no change to the Company's issued share capital as a result of the block admission application. As at today, the Company's issued ordinary share capital comprises 303,986,757 ordinary shares of 0.1 pence each, each with voting rights, which figure may be used by shareholders in the Company as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the share capital of the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.
