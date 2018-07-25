

WILSONVILLE (dpa-AFX) - Flir Systems Inc. (FLIR) announced earnings for its second quarter that increased from last year.



The company's profit totaled $71.56 million, or $0.51 per share. This compares with $51.41 million, or $0.37 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Excluding items, Flir Systems Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $77.45 million or $0.55 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.49 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 4.3% to $452.71 million from $434.12 million last year.



Flir Systems Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $77.45 Mln. vs. $58.43 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $0.55 vs. $0.42 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.49 -Revenue (Q2): $452.71 Mln vs. $434.12 Mln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $2.17 to $2.22 Full year revenue guidance: $1.780 to $1.800 Bln



