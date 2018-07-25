

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Huntington Bancshares Inc. (HBAN) announced a profit for its second quarter that rose from the same period last year.



The company's earnings totaled $355 million, or $0.30 per share. This compares with $272 million, or $0.23 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.29 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 4.6% to $1.13 billion from $1.08 billion last year.



Huntington Bancshares Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $355 Mln. vs. $272 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $0.30 vs. $0.23 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.29 -Revenue (Q2): $1.13 Bln vs. $1.08 Bln last year.



