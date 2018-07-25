

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Waste Management, Inc. (WM) increased its 2018 adjusted earnings per diluted share guidance to a range of $4.05 to $4.10, from $3.97 to $4.05. The company reaffirmed its adjusted operating EBITDA guidance of $4.20 to $4.25 billion and free cash flow guidance of $1.95 to $2.05 billion.



For the second-quarter, net income was $499 million, or $1.15 per diluted share, compared with $362 million, or $0.81 per diluted share, for the second quarter of 2017. On an as-adjusted basis, excluding certain items, net income was $438 million, or $1.01 per diluted share, in the second quarter of 2018. Revenues were $3.74 billion, compared with $3.68 billion for the same 2017 period.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX