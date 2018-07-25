

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Ryder System Inc. (R) released earnings for second quarter that declined from last year.



The company's profit came in at $43.5 million, or $0.82 per share. This compares with $51.4 million, or $0.97 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Excluding items, Ryder System Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $74.8 million or $1.42 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.30 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 16.8% to $2.09 billion from $1.79 billion last year.



Ryder System Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $74.8 Mln. vs. $53.1 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $1.42 vs. $1.00 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.30 -Revenue (Q2): $2.09 Bln vs. $1.79 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $1.55 to $1.65 Full year EPS guidance: $5.62 to $5.82



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX