

NORFOLK (dpa-AFX) - Norfolk Southern Corp (NSC) reported earnings for its second quarter that climbed from the same period last year.



The company's earnings totaled $710 million, or $2.50 per share. This compares with $497 million, or $1.71 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $2.33 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 9.8% to $2.90 billion from $2.64 billion last year.



