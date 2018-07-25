

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Amphenol Corp. (APH) announced, for the full year 2018, the company now expects to achieve sales in the range of $7.82 billion to $7.90 billion, an increase over 2017 of 12% to 13%, as well as adjusted EPS in the range of $3.57 to $3.61, an increase over 2017 of 14% to 16%. This is compared to the company's prior guidance for the full year 2018 of sales in the range of $7.63 billion to $7.75 billion and adjusted EPS in the range of $3.49 to $3.55.



For the third quarter, the company expects sales in the range of $1.980 billion to $2.020 billion and adjusted EPS in the range of $0.91 to $0.93.



For the second quarter, adjusted EPS was a record $0.90 compared to $0.74 for the second quarter of 2017. Sales were a record $1.981 billion compared to $1.667 billion for the comparable 2017 period.



