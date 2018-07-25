

CHICAGO (dpa-AFX) - The Boeing Company (BA) reported a profit for the second-quarter that increased about 26 percent from last year. Quarterly revenue increased 5%, reflecting 194 commercial deliveries and higher defense and services volume. The company raised its fiscal year 2018 revenue guidance, but reaffirmed annual profit outlook.



In the Wednesday's pre-market trade, BA is trading at $345.00, down $13.05 or 3.64 percent.



For 2018, the company still expects earnings per share to be in the range of $16.40 - $16.60, and Core earnings per share of $14.30 - $14.50. Analysts expect annual earnings of $14.56 per share.



The company raised its fiscal year 2018 revenue guidance to a range of $97.0 billion - $99.0 billion, from the prior outlook of $96.0 billion - $98.0 billion, driven by defense volume and services growth. Commercial Airplanes margin guidance is increased to greater than 11.5% on strong performance and Defense, Space & Security margin guidance was adjusted to reflect the impact of cost growth on the KC-46 Tanker program. Analysts expect revenue of $98 billion for fiscal year 2018.



'In the quarter, we generated improved revenue and earnings, delivered strong cash and captured $27 billion in new orders,' said Boeing Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer Dennis Muilenburg.



Net earnings for the second-quarter rose 26 percent to $2.20 billion from the prior year's $1.75 billion, with earnings per share improving to $3.73 from $2.87 last year.



Core earnings per share grew to $3.33 from the prior year's $2.49, reflecting solid execution across the company. Results also reflected a charge related to the previously announced Spirit litigation outcome ($0.21 per share).



Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report earnings of $3.26 per share for the second-quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



Total revenues for the quarter rose 5 percent to $24.26 billion from $23.05 billion last year, reflecting higher commercial deliveries and mix, defense volume and services growth. Wall Street analysts had a consensus revenue estimate of $24.04 billion for the quarter.



Quarterly Commercial Airplanes revenue rose to $14.48 billion from $14.28 billion in the prior year.



During the quarter, Commercial Airplanes delivered 194 airplanes, including delivery of the first 737 MAX airplanes to Jet Airways, Ethiopian Airlines, and Xiamen Airlines. The 737 MAX program celebrated the one year anniversary of entering revenue flight service and continues to be well received in the market with over 4,600 orders since its launch. The 777X program remains on track for delivery in 2020 as the first two test airplanes moved into the low-rate initial production line.



Commercial Airplanes booked 239 net orders during the quarter, including 91 widebodies. Backlog remains robust with nearly 5,900 airplanes valued at $416 billion.



Defense, Space & Security second-quarter revenue increased to $5.59 billion from the prior year's $5.14 billion, driven by F/A-18 and weapons volume.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX