sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 25.07.2018 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 588 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

232,12 Euro		-2,52
-1,07 %
WKN: A0BM1V ISIN: US8528572006 Ticker-Symbol: TAP1 
Aktie:
Branche
Internet
Aktienmarkt
S&P SmallCap 600
1-Jahres-Chart
STAMPS.COM INC Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
STAMPS.COM INC 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
231,32
232,50
15:03
231,25
232,43
15:03
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
STAMPS.COM INC
STAMPS.COM INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
STAMPS.COM INC232,12-1,07 %