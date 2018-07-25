New service leveraging Riverbed technology helps compare application performance for end users at device level before and after IT upgrades

Teneo, the Specialist Integrator of Next-Generation Technology, has launched Digital Experience Monitoring as a Service leveraging Riverbed technology, to help customers monitor end user experience of mission-critical applications as well as validate the IT upgrades they've made as part of their digital transformation strategies.

The new service is a response to the fast-paced digital technology adoption and changing work trends happening worldwide. According to the analyst firm IDC, by 2020, 60% of all enterprises will be in the process of implementing an organization-wide Digital Platform Strategy. In addition, separate research shows that up to 43% of US employees work remotely at some point² while it's estimated that 54% of UK workers already operate outside their organization's main office for 2.5 days each week.³

Regardless of whether an application is local, cloud or web-based, or if a device is physical, virtual or mobile, today's end users demand an excellent experience when interacting with an organization's different applications and services or switching between devices through the working day. The new offering will help companies to analyze critical applications and show that they are delivering what users want and expect from them, in a cost-effective way.

Teneo's Digital Experience Monitoring as a Service provides automatic monitoring of end user experience from the device's perspective. This breakthrough enables enterprises to measure the success of digital transformation across the entire workforce from where it counts most the end user's perspective.

The new service leverages Riverbed's SteelCentral Aternity software to correlate user productivity, application performance, and device health. Other technologies only extrapolate, emulate, or estimate what the end user sees. This gap creates problems for IT and the business. SteelCentral Aternity closes the IT monitoring visibility gap with accurate, real-time information about how end users actually experience and interact with their applications, devices, and network.

It is fully managed and reported on by Teneo, through a blend of portal dashboard analytics and monthly or quarterly recommendations from the company's expert global support and engineering teams.

The pricing model is a monthly recurring cost (MRC) based on a minimum of 50 licenses. Root cause determination of performance challenges is also available as an add-on feature.

Digital Experience Monitoring as a Service can help IT teams validate that end user experience is just as good, if not better, after the introduction of SD-WAN, an upgrade to Microsoft Windows 10 or a migration to Microsoft Office 365, for example, by being able to compare performance levels before and after the event.

Teneo's new service also assists with license audits to ensure costly software licenses are in fact being used, so that assets can be right-sized and IT budgets optimized across the organization.

"Companies in virtually every industry are pursuing digital business initiatives to deliver a better end user experience. But as organizations roll these digital initiatives out, they're discovering that they're blind and are unable to accurately measure the end user experience and identify the underlying drivers of that experience," said Mike Sargent, Senior Vice President, General Manager for SteelCentral at Riverbed. "SteelCentral is leading the industry in delivering the most comprehensive, integrated and unified solution for monitoring and managing the entire digital experience of the enterprise's most precious asset: the end user. We are proud to work with Teneo as a trusted partner to deliver this managed service."

Steve Evans, VP of Solution Engineering at Teneo, commented, "Many enterprises are finding that transitions they're making under digital transformation, like moves to the Cloud, SD-WAN and Office 365 migration, stack up completely on paper with flexibility and agility benefits. However, once those changes are made, users don't necessarily experience the expected advantages. In some cases, the impact is far more negative than could have been predicted."

He added: "Sometimes network, application or service upgrades and migrations can take a long time, from 12-18 months. When you've spent so long planning and executing such changes, it can be very disappointing to see service performance, and its subsequent effect on end user experience, fail to meet users' expectations or business case targets."

He continued: "Teneo's Digital Experience Monitoring as a Service gives our customers eyes into performance from the end user's perspective, which they can benchmark before they make any IT changes and manage, control and optimize the after-effects. This should also help customers to prove the positive difference they've made to their business through digital transformation and related IT upgrade decisions."

You can find out more about Digital Experience Monitoring as a Service and read the datasheet here.

Notes to editors

IDC FutureScapes 2018.

² Gallup survey, reported in New York Times, February 15, 2017.

³ The Workplace Revolution, Regus survey, 2017, reported in Wired, June 1, 2018.

