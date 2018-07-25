Collagen Peptides Market Worth 1,337.0 Million USD by 2023

PUNE, India, July 25, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The report "Collagen Peptides Market by Source (Cattle Hide & Bones, Pigskin, and Poultry & Fish), Application (Nutritional Products, Snacks & Cereals, Dairy Products, Beverages, and Meat & Poultry Products), and Region - Global Forecast to 2023", published by MarketsandMarkets, the global market is estimated at USD 772.3 million in 2018 and is projected to reach USD 1,337.0 million by 2023, at a CAGR of 11.6% during the forecast period.

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/collagen-peptide-market-248590980.html

The market is driven by factors such as the wider application of collagen peptides and increased incidences of bones & joint relate diseases. Collagen peptides are widely used in various applications such as beverages, dairy, sports nutrition, snacks & cereal, meat & poultry, and personal care products. The varied applications of collagen peptides, coupled with the growing demand for functional food & beverage and sport nutrition products, drive the market growth.

The pigskin segment, by source, estimated to account for the largest market share in 2018.

The pigskin segment is estimated to dominate the global Collagen Peptides Market in 2018. Pigskin is rich in collagen proteins, which are considered to be more stable in comparison with collagen peptides from other sources. Most of the collagen proteins are sourced from animal tissues, as they contain a high amount of collagen. Different methods are used to extract collagen protein, which include the salting out, alkaline, acid, and enzyme methods.

The nutritional products segment, by application, is estimated to hold a larger share in 2018.

Proteins deliver numerous health benefits and can offer benefits beyond muscle building. They help in improving athletic performance, protecting joints and connective tissues, muscle restoration, aiding muscular contraction, weight management, and helps to reduce the risk of injury.

The Asia Pacific market is projected to grow at the highest CAGR from 2018 to 2023.

The Asia Pacific region is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. China and India have witnessed major growth in the Collagen Peptides Market, acquiring significant shares in the region. The rising middle-class population of the region with high disposable income, demands healthy food & beverage products with new and improved flavors, thereby elevating the need for the growth of the Collagen Peptides Market.

This report includes a study of various collagen peptides, along with the product portfolios of along with the product portfolios of leading companies. It includes the profiles of leading companies such as Darling Ingredients (US), Tessenderlo Group (Belgium), Cargill (US), Kewpie Corporation (Japan) and Danish Crown (Denmark).

