

PHOENIX (dpa-AFX) - Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (FCX) announced a profit for its second quarter that rose from the same period last year.



The company's profit totaled $869 million, or $0.59 per share. This compares with $268 million, or $0.18 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Excluding items, Freeport-McMoRan Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $853 million or $0.58 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.52 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 39.4% to $5.17 billion from $3.71 billion last year.



Freeport-McMoRan Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $853 Mln. vs. $241 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $0.58 vs. $0.17 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.52 -Revenue (Q2): $5.17 Bln vs. $3.71 Bln last year.



