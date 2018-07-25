

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (LH) updated 2018 guidance. The company projects adjusted earnings per share for 2018 to be in the range of $11.35 to $11.65, which is an increase of approximately 22.7% to 25.9% over 2017 adjusted earnings per share of $9.25, and a narrowing of the range compared to prior guidance of $11.30 to $11.70.



Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report earnings of $11.57 per share for fiscal year 2018. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



For 2018, the company now expects revenue growth of 10.5% to 11.5% over 2017 revenue of $10.31 billion, which includes the benefit of approximately 50 basis points of foreign currency translation. This is in-line with the prior guidance of 10.0% to 12.0%, as the increased revenue guidance in Covance Drug Development is offset by the previously-announced divestiture of the Food Solutions business.



Revenue growth in LabCorp Diagnostics of 3.0% to 4.5% over 2017 revenue of $6.86 billion, which includes the negative impact of PAMA as well as the benefit of approximately 20 basis points of foreign currency translation. This is lower than the prior guidance of 3.5% to 5.5% due to the previously-announced divestiture of the Food Solutions business.



Revenue growth in Covance Drug Development of 23.0% to 26.0% over 2017 revenue of $3.45 billion, which includes the benefit of approximately 110 basis points of foreign currency translation. This is an increase over the prior guidance of 21.0% to 25.0% due to higher investigator and other pass-through revenues, partially offset by the change in foreign currency translation.



