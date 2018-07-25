

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - USG Corp. (USG) released earnings for its second quarter that increased from the same period last year.



The company's bottom line totaled $58 million, or $0.41 per share. This compares with $36 million, or $0.24 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Excluding items, USG Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $70 million or $0.50 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.61 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 8.5% to $880 million from $811 million last year.



USG Corp. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $70 Mln. vs. $64 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $0.50 vs. $0.44 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.61 -Revenue (Q2): $880 Mln vs. $811 Mln last year.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX