J.P Morgan AG based in Frankfurt, Germany, has been admitted as a cash member of Nasdaq Helsinki from the 30th of July, 2018. From this date, J.P Morgan AG is admitted to trading in INET in all securities. Custodian used on Nasdaq Helsinki will be SEB. Clearing Member Identities for J.P Morgan AG will be as follows: Member: J.P Morgan AG INET memberID: JPAG Clearing and settlement ID: SEB or BIC: CHASDEFXEQL Valid from date in Finnish CSD system: On the 30 of July, 2018 For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Richard Pafford or Julian Butterworth telephone +44 (0) 20 3753 2196 or +44 (0)20 3753 2195 Nasdaq Helsinki Richard Pafford Julian Butterworth Managing Director Head of European Sales Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=686860