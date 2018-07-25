J.P Morgan AG based in Frankfurt, Germany, has been admitted as a cash member of Nasdaq Copenhagen from the 30th of July, 2018. From this date, J.P Morgan AG is admitted to trading in INET in all securities. Custodian used on Nasdaq Copenhagen will be SEB. Clearing Member Identities for J.P Morgan AG will be as follows: Member: J.P Morgan AG INET memberID: JPAG Clearing and settlement ID: 13089 Valid from date in Danish CSD system: On the 30 of July, 2018 For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Richard Pafford or Julian Butterworth telephone +44 (0) 20 3753 2196 or +44 (0)20 3753 2195 Nasdaq Copenhagen Richard Pafford Julian Butterworth Managing Director Head of European Sales Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=686867