As a leading regional service provider in payments industry, Mercury Processing Services International (MPSI) appreciates the importance of a robust data security apparatus. Their dedication to protecting the data they handle has earned them the trust of their many customers across Central and Eastern Europe, the Middle East and North Africa.

There were two main factors that contributed to MPSI's decision to choose comforte. First and foremost they needed a solid data-centric security solution that would fulfil key cryptography requirements set by the PCI DSS and GDPR. Specifically, comforte's tokenisation solution reduces compliance scope by meeting the requirement for sensitive data on core enterprise components.

Jasna Fumagalli, Compliance, Security and Risk Management Director, at Mercury Processing Services International, commented:

"The digital payments market is constantly growing and with that comes the need for evermore care and consideration for data security. Mercury is dedicated to staying ahead of the game and so we have added another layer of defence to protect our customers' data. This will offer us even greater support in our mission to deliver reliable services safely and securely".

comforte's SecurDPS provides best-in-class, data-centric security through stateless tokenisation of sensitive data. Tokenisation fulfils and exceeds key requirements of the GDPR and PCI DSS by rendering data unreadable and therefore useless to thieves and hackers. At the same time, it preserves the format and utility of the protected data, so that business applications and analytics can operate on tokens instead of sensitive data in the clear.

Furthermore, comforte's solution protects data from accidental exposure by insiders or third parties because original, sensitive data can only be accessed with proper authorisation. This also helps companies in achieving the goal of reducing dependency on compensating controls as a temporary measure to pass security audits.

Michael Deissner, CEO at comforte, had this to say:

"We at comforte take pride in our proven track record of providing financial services organizations with robust and reliable data security solutions. We are looking forward to helping Mercury secure their data and ultimately secure their growth".

The second reason MPSI chose comforte is that they sought more than just a great product; they also wanted a reliable provider who would follow through every step of the way throughout implementation and beyond. MPSI has worked with comforte in the past so they knew they could expect a high level of service.

Giovanni Cetrangolo, Head of Strategic projects and innovation at Mercury Processing Services International, added:

"We were very satisfied with comforte's readiness to handle whatever requests we had, wherever and however they arose. Their dedication and diligence were essential to this project's success".

About Mercury Processing Services International

Mercury Processing Services International is a provider of payment solutions, dedicated to developing and managing its payment business on an international level. Located in Croatia and Slovenia, they serve clients from the financial and banking sectors across Central and Eastern Europe, Middle East and North Africa. Their portfolio is tailored to meet regional, local market or individual client requirements and business strategy. Technological expertise is the main driver of enhancing and enriching their existing business relations, as well as the main source for the innovations that they provide in the payment industry.

About comforte AG

comforte AG is a leading provider of data protection digital payments solutions. Today, more than 500 Enterprises worldwide rely on comforte to secure the sensitive data that they have been entrusted with.

With more than 20 years of experience in data protection and connectivity of truly mission-critical systems, comforte is the perfect partner for organisations who want to protect their most valuable asset: data.

