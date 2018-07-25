TRON Closes BitTorrent Acquisition and Expands Service for Hundreds of Millions of Users

Under TRON's ownership, BitTorrent's leading app on Google Play, its desktop client, uTorrent Web and other products will be strategically grown while continuing to serve more than 100M users as a premier distributed Internet experience

SAN FRANCISCO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / July 25, 2018 / TRON announced that it has officially closed its acquisition of BitTorrent, the pioneer of Web 2.0's leading peer-to-peer protocol. BitTorrent products continue to serve more than 100 million users worldwide, with one of the top-rated apps on Google Play and other products, including BitTorrent Play on iOS, the uTorrent browser, desktop clients for Mac and PC and much more.

TRON's technology, which can process transactions 400 times faster than Ethereum, will serve to strategically grow and accelerate BitTorrent, while keeping intact its premier streaming and download products for all its current users.

TRON is creating a new presence in the United States with an emerging office in San Francisco which will house BitTorrent. This division provides massive, scalable enterprise capacity for the TRON network's technology and decentralized protocol to accommodate forthcoming creations from tens of thousands of DAPP creators around the world.

'BitTorrent provides TRON with strategic value in one of the world's largest distributed networking platforms and the core technology behind the web's leading peer-to-peer protocol,' said TRON CEO & Founder Justin Sun. 'Now that the teams have joined forces, we're preparing to amplify our growth strategy with even more strategic partnerships.'

BitTorrent will continue its daily operations from TRON's new San Francisco location, while the office will also house incoming executives and leadership teams from the TRON's headquarters. As a new center of operations for the company's global market expansion, the division will serve TRON's American business development interests and partnership goals as the company continues pursuing its vision for the world's largest decentralized ecosystem based on the freedom that's possible with blockchain technology.

ABOUT TRON

TRON: Decentralize the Web

TRON is dedicated to building the infrastructure for a truly decentralized Internet. The Tron Protocol, one of the largest blockchain-based operating systems in the world, offers scalable, high-availability, and high-throughput support that serves as the foundation for all decentralized applications in the TRON ecosystem. It also provides better compatibility for Ethereum smart contracts through an innovative, pluggable smart contract platform. Visit TRON's website at https://tron.network, read their blog or connect with them on Twitter and Telegram.

ABOUT BITTORRENT

Founded as the original peer-to-peer sharing technology standard in 2004, BitTorrent Inc. is a consumer software company based in San Francisco. Through a suite of distributed technologies that scale efficiently, we enable users the ability to send large files over the internet through our popular BitTorrent peer-to-peer sharing protocol, establishing a thriving market and economy between our users and legitimate third party content providers. BitTorrent seeks to democratize the Web by enabling decentralized, resilient, access to information and our products keep creators and consumers in control of their data and content. BitTorrent is installed on hundreds of millions of new devices every year (across desktop and mobile) in 138 countries worldwide. For more information, visit BitTorrent's website at www.bittorrent.com, read their blog or connect with them on Facebook, Twitter, and Telegram.

SOURCE: TRON