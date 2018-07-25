

LUTON (dpa-AFX) - Vela Technologies, which is the owner of approximately 3.1 percent of AirPortr's issued share capital, announced it has noted the announcement that AirPortr, the London based travel technology start-up, has entered into a partnership with easyJet. This will allow easyJet customers to check in luggage for all flights to any easyJet destination across Europe from London Gatwick.



Under the partnership, AirPortr will pick up luggage from the passenger's doorstep, and deliver it to easyJet's bag drop before it is flown to one of the airline's 110 destinations from Gatwick.



