Lennox International Selects SMART by GEP Source-To-Pay Procurement Software

- Global climate control systems giant chooses GEP's full cloud-native procurement software platform

CLARK, New Jersey, July 25, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- GEP, a leading provider of procurement software and procurement services to Fortune 500 and Global 2000 enterprises worldwide, announced today that Lennox International has selected SMART by GEP procurement software, the industry's leading cloud-native sourcing, procurement and spend management software platform.

The company, headquartered in Richardson, Texas, selected SMART by GEP for its full range of source-to-pay capabilities, including powerful spend analysis and visibility, savings and project tracking, sourcing, contract and supplier management, and catalog, purchasing, invoice and payables management.

SMART by GEP's unified source-to-pay software platform, is a complete procurement platform native to cloud, touch and mobile technologies. Offered as a cloud-native solution, SMART by GEP leverages cloud economics to deliver a solution that easily handles the heaviest processing requirements of GEP's Fortune 500 and Global 2000 clients, while eliminating burdensome infrastructure and support costs.

SMART by GEP is easy to set up, deploy and use, with no extensive training required. All GEP products are platform-agnostic (they work with SAP, Oracle or any other major ERP or F&A system). And with superb support and service, GEP is an industry leader in customer satisfaction.

SMART by GEP provides complete source-to-pay functionality in one user-friendly, cloud-native platform, inclusive of spend analysis, sourcing, contract management, supplier management, procure-to-pay, savings project management and savings tracking, invoicing and other related functionalities. The award-winning, cloud-native S2P platform is also native to touch and mobile technologies, enabling users to work anywhere, any time on any device.

