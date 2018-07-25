PhosAgro Partners with IUPAC Summer School on Green Chemistry

MOSCOW, July 25, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

PhosAgro[*] acted as the general partner of the Summer School on Green Chemistry, which was organised by the International Union of Pure and Applied Chemistry (IUPAC)[**] and held in Venice (Italy).

This initiative aims to provide support to young scientists working in the field of green chemistry. It creates a platform for promotion of innovative and technologically-advanced projects, discussion of topical issues, sharing best practices and experience, networking and establishing scientific cooperation, and creating a solid theoretical and practical base.

This year the school was attended by 80 young specialists and 20 world class teachers from forty different countries. The academic programme of the summer school focused on 17 UN sustainable development goals. Particular attention was paid to young scientists from developing countries and countries with emerging economies, particularly from Africa. 15 of the 30 young professionals who have been awarded with a scholarship to participate in the event are representatives of the African continent.

One of the main organisers of the Summer School and its current Chairman, Pietro Tundo, Professor of Green Chemistry at Università Ca' Foscari Venezia, said: "I see this school as a platform for discussing the implementation of our scientific ideas in the field of green chemistry. It is important not only to discuss theoretical aspects, but also to develop roadmaps which could later help us achieve our main goal - save our planet for future generations."

During the Summer School opening ceremony PhosAgro Deputy CEO Siroj Loikov talked about the Company's activities oriented at supporting green initiatives, paying special attention to the Green Chemistry for Life grant programme for young specialists that is being supported by PhosAgro, UNESCO and IUPAC. He also invited all those interested to participate in the grant programme.

Andrey Guryev, a member of the Commission of the Russian Federation for UNESCO Affairs and the CEO of PhosAgro said: "We are very pleased that for the first time in the long history of UNESCO and the entire United Nations system an initiative of this kind is being implemented on an extrabudgetary basis and funded by the Russian company PhosAgro. This September, I would like to invite you to the fifth Green Chemistry for Life grant award ceremony that will take place in Bangkok. I would also like to turn to young scientists from all over the world who are not yet participating in the grant programme. I hope you will use this opportunity to make your dreams come true."

PhosAgro is one of the world leaders in the production of mineral fertilisers. Its fertilisers are exported to 100 countries worldwide and are distinguished by their high quality and low content of impurities and potentially harmful elements such as cadmium. The Company therefore pays significant attention to the responsible use of natural resources as well as food security and environmental conservation on local and global levels. As a result, the Company is currently implementing its own ecological and social agenda, which is devoted to reducing environmental footprint from its activities and to continuing environmental conservation in those regions, where PhosAgro operates.

Over the last 3 three years PhosAgro Group has spent over RUB 10.5 billion on various environmental projects. At its facilities the Company implemented ecology management systems as well as staff health and safety management systems. Further development of the Company's facilities through construction of new and modernisation of existing facilities using the best existing technologies remains one of the main priorities of PhosAgro's strategy. Modernisation and creation of highly technological facilities helps to decrease the Company's operating expenses and ecological footprint.

[*]PhosAgro (www.phosagro.ru ) is one of the world's leading vertically integrated phosphate-based fertilizer producers in terms of production volumes of phosphate-based fertilizers and high-grade phosphate rock with a P2O5 content of not less than 39% (according to IFA, Fertecon and CRU).

The Company is the largest phosphate-based fertilizer producer in Europe, the largest producer of high-grade phosphate rock worldwide, and one of the top-three MAP/DAP producers in the world (by production volumes, according to IFA). PhosAgro is also one of the leading producers of feed phosphates (MCP) in Europe, and the only producer in Russia (according to CRU and RAFP). PhosAgro is Russia's only producer of nepheline concentrate (according to RAFP).

PhosAgro's main products include phosphate rock, over 35 grades of fertilizers, feed phosphates, ammonia, and sodium tripolyphosphate, which are used by customers in 100 countries spanning all of the world's inhabited continents. The Company's priority markets outside of Russia and the CIS are Latin America, Europe and Asia.

PhosAgro's shares are traded on the Moscow Exchange, and global depositary receipts ("GDRs") for shares trade on the London Stock Exchange (under the ticker PHOR). Since 1 June 2016, the Company's GDRs have been included in the MSCI Russia and MSCI Emerging Markets indexes.



[**]IUPAC (www.iupac.org ) International Union of Pure and Applied Chemistry is the world authority on chemical nomenclature and terminology. The news about the changes to the nomenclature and terminology of chemical elements introduced by the company are published in the Pure and Applied Chemistry magazine.

IUPAC was formed in 1919. Today, IUPAC is headed by a Russian scientist, member of the Russian Academy of Sciences Natalia Tarasova (holds PhD in Chemistry).