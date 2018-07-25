Bynder Announces Second Annual Global Work Remote Day, Encouraging Even More Companies to Step Out of Offices on August 3rd

AMSTERDAM, The Netherlands, July 25, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bynder (https://www.bynder.com/), a global tech company and supporter of a flexible and open modern workplace, announces Friday, August 3rd as Global Work Remote Day (https://info.bynder.com/en/remote-day), and invites businesses around the world to join the movement to work out of the office for a day.

Global Work Remote Day is an extension of Bynder's Remote Week (https://blog.bynder.com/en/remote-week-is-back-why-not-step-out-of-the-office-with-us), an initiative launched last summer by Bynder CEO Chris Hall. Bynder locked the doors to all six offices around the world and encouraged employees to log on from environments that made them the most comfortable and productive. Despite rapid growth and expansion, including the recent acquisition (https://www.bynder.com/en/press-media/bynder-announces-strategic-acquisition-of-webdam/) of Webdam, Bynder is committed to the benefits of remote and flexible work. Remote Week 2018 will kick off on July 30th and end with Global Work Remote Day on August 3rd, 2018. Bynder encourages other companies and teams across the world to do the same and ditch the desk for the day.

"Remote work is a great exercise for management as it allows managers to focus more on the output of results, versus input," said Ruben Vermaak, Head of Learning and Development at Bynder. "Last year, we issued a survey to employees to evaluate what they liked about working remotely and what they didn't. Some felt more productive and creative, while others missed tools such as dual screens and reliable internet. We made sure to apply those learnings to make this year's Remote Week better and more productive for everyone."

Over a dozen companies including TYPO3 (https://typo3.org/), Instant Magazine (https://www.instantmagazine.com/), Impraise (https://www.impraise.com/), and Hotjar (https://www.hotjar.com/) have already confirmed their participation, embracing the idea of building a more remote-friendly culture and business.

"We're excited to join our friends from Bynder in celebrating this year's Global Work Remote Day," says Daan Reijnders, CEO at Instant Magazine. "Our creative platform creates seamless content experiences for any device, regardless of where readers are. So in the same spirit, on August 3rd, we'll encourage our team to create a seamless virtual workplace from wherever suits them best. I can't wait to see pictures from poolside hammocks and the beach!"

Bynder is also partnering with the community platform WeWork (https://www.wework.com/) in Amsterdam to provide working spaces for teams that may require in-person collaboration. Across its three locations in Amsterdam, WeWork is giving away a one-month hot desk membership and free trial days to its partners from Bynder.

"At WeWork, we are very happy to support innovative work concepts. We believe that an inspiring work environment and a vibrant community can encourage people to work productively, share ideas and encourage innovation. Therefore, we look forward to welcoming our friends from Bynder into our Amsterdam spaces and connect them with our community of +260.000 members," says Wybo Wijnbergen, General Manager for WeWork Northern Europe.

On August 3rd companies will do business from inspiring places all over the world and share how they work best, using remoteday to share their work spots across social media channels. More information on Global Work Remote Day and how to take part can be found here (https://info.bynder.com/en/remote-day).

About Bynder

Bynder is the fastest way to professionally manage digital files. Its award-winning digital asset management (DAM) platform offers marketers a smart way to find and share creative files such as graphics, videos and documents.

Thousands of brand managers, marketers and creatives from global organizations like PUMA, innocent drinks and KLM Royal Dutch Airlines use Bynder to organize company files; edit and approve projects in real time; auto-format and resize files; and make the right content available to others at the click of a button. Founded in 2013 by CEO Chris Hall, Bynder has nine global offices located in The Netherlands, USA, Spain, UK and UAE. For more information, visit www.bynder.com (http://www.bynder.com/) or follow Bynder on Twitter @Bynder.

Media Contact

Josh Tammaro

(617) 945-1915

bynder@launchsquad.com (mailto:bynder@launchsquad.com)

This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.

The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.

Source: Bynder via Globenewswire

