Partner Connect Program increases training, benefits, joint go-to-market opportunities to help channel capitalize on $12 billion integration market

SnapLogic, the leader in self-service application and data integration, today announced significant updates to the SnapLogic Partner Connect Program to enable global technology, service, and reseller partners to expand their enterprise integration and digital transformation capabilities and offerings. New program benefits will further empower SnapLogic partners to amplify customer success and take advantage of the $12 billion application and data integration market. SnapLogic's recent investments in its partner program have resulted in 60 percent growth in the past year, and the channel is projected to represent 40 percent of company revenue by the end of 2018.

"SIs, VARs, and technology providers face increasing pressure to act as strategic extensions of digital teams rather than one-off integrators," said Rich Link, Vice President of Global Channel Sales and Strategic Alliances at SnapLogic. "Our customers are undertaking numerous digital initiatives around cloud data warehousing, data lakes, master data management (MDM), human capital management (HCM), customer relationship management (CRM), and Customer 360 that rely on integration for success. With these updates to the Partner Connect Program, we're enabling our partners around the world to rapidly gain the expertise required to accelerate our customers' strategic digital initiatives and deliver repeatable solutions built with our leading Enterprise Integration Cloud platform."

Updates to the SnapLogic Partner Connect Program include:

Training and education : Full curriculum of free sales and technical training to help partners rapidly build pipeline, close deals, and successfully implement SnapLogic technology. The number of trained SnapLogic consultants around the world has grown by more than tenfold year-over-year.

: Full curriculum of free sales and technical training to help partners rapidly build pipeline, close deals, and successfully implement SnapLogic technology. The number of trained SnapLogic consultants around the world has grown by more than tenfold year-over-year. Aggressive reseller discounts and referral rates : New deal referrals and reseller discounts encourage partner profitability. SnapLogic works closely with partners to support efforts to sell and deliver SnapLogic solutions to customers.

: New deal referrals and reseller discounts encourage partner profitability. SnapLogic works closely with partners to support efforts to sell and deliver SnapLogic solutions to customers. Solution incentives : Special deal incentives to reward partners who build and go-to-market with repeatable solutions based on SnapLogic and SnapLogic's technology partners such as Workday, Snowflake, and Reltio.

: Special deal incentives to reward partners who build and go-to-market with repeatable solutions based on SnapLogic and SnapLogic's technology partners such as Workday, Snowflake, and Reltio. Partner portal : Provides a single destination for updates, deal registration, field assistance requests, collateral access, LMS system access, and discount relief requests.

: Provides a single destination for updates, deal registration, field assistance requests, collateral access, LMS system access, and discount relief requests. Tiered program structure: Allowstechnology and implementation partners to customize their investment in SnapLogic and opportunities to grow their business.

Updates to the SnapLogic Partner Connect Program come on the heels of continued global expansion and the addition of 11 new channel partners in EMEA. SnapLogic was also recently named among CRN's 2018 Channel Chiefs and 100 Coolest Cloud Vendors. For more information about the SnapLogic Partner Connect Program, or to learn how to become a partner, please visit: snaplogic.com/partners.

Partner Testimonials

"Customers are looking for ways to become data driven and enable better decision making so that they can speed time-to-market and maximize value delivered to the business. With SnapLogic's intelligent connectors for Snowflake, all customer applications and data sources are seamlessly connected to allow faster and more intelligent insight into data. We are thrilled to be partnering with SnapLogic to help our joint customers keep up with the exploding demand for data and achieve successful business outcomes." Tarik Dwiek, director of technology alliances at Snowflake

"We see SnapLogic as the clear leader in self-service application and data integration and it is a key component of our Information Delivery Service. The newly enhanced Partner Connect Program will definitely help us build upon our existing SnapLogic competencies, improve profitability, and deliver real value to our customers." Neil Cowburn, chief executive officer at iMiDiA

"The Reltio Cloud delivers enterprise data-driven applications that are powered by our modern data management Platform-as-a-Service, which helps our customers make data-driven decisions that produce results. SnapLogic's click-not-code approach to data and app integration makes it extremely easy for our customers to access and ingest data from their target applications into Reltio, where it is turned into a readily accessible source information and knowledge assets. Our partnership with SnapLogic has really enabled us to collaborate at a product level and make the power of self-learning a reality for our customers." Vasu Vallurupalli, vice president of alliances, Reltio

"Integration is everywhere, whether it is about enabling the digital economy with digital assistants, the rise of AI and connected assets, the on-going journey to the cloud, improving existing business processes, or classic system integration; the integration of data is vital. By partnering with SnapLogic, we can break down any silo between systems and integrate even quicker. We provide our customers with hybrid integration solutions powered by SnapLogic to improve the way they stay competitive and fully support their business goals." Roberto Viana, cofounder, Rojo Consultancy

"Logan Data was formed with a vision to provide robust data consulting services across various domains with a primary focus on the healthcare sector. SnapLogic is demonstrating their commitment to their partners with the Partner Connect Program. The SnapLogic Enterprise Integration Cloud is an integral part of our cloud integration, BI and analytics, data lake and big data practice offerings and helps us achieve successful business outcomes with our clients." Krishna Kodeboyena, president, Logan Data

"Enhancing end customers' digital experience has been the primary focus of our clients, and organizations like SnapLogic are at the forefront of this transformation, developing technologies that unlock the true potential of disparate data. We are excited about the new Partner Connect Program as we feel it will align us even closer to SnapLogic and enable us to further extend the phenomenal work we are doing together for our clients." Raj Babu, head of customer success, Agilisium

About SnapLogic

SnapLogic is the leader in self-service integration. The company's Enterprise Integration Cloud makes it fast and easy to connect applications, data, APIs, and things. Hundreds of Global 2000 customers - including Adobe, AstraZeneca, Box, GameStop, Verizon, and Wendy's rely on SnapLogic to automate business processes, accelerate analytics, and drive digital transformation. SnapLogic was founded by data industry veteran Gaurav Dhillon and is backed by blue-chip investors including Andreessen Horowitz, Capital One, Ignition Partners, Microsoft, Triangle Peak Partners, and Vitruvian Partners. Learn more at snaplogic.com.

Connect with SnapLogic via our blog, Twitter, Facebook or LinkedIn.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180725005142/en/

Contacts:

SnapLogic

Scott Behles, +1 415-571-4462

scott.behles@snaplogic.com

or

Bateman for SnapLogic

Chrissy Lee, +1 415-636-5409

snaplogic@bateman-group.com

or

Kaizo for SnapLogic

Gemma Smith, +44 (0)203 176 4700

snaplogic@kaizo.co.uk