- Horizon Pharma also formally commits to become a Pledge 1% company -

Horizon Pharma plc (Nasdaq: HZNP) today announced that the company has been named to PEOPLE's "50 Companies That Care list for 2018. The list will be featured in the August 6, 2018 print issue of PEOPLE Magazine, on newsstands nationwide on Friday, July 27. "50 Companies That Care" spotlights 50 U.S. companies with 1,000 or more employees that have succeeded in business while also demonstrating respect, compassion and concern for their communities, their employees and the environment.

"It is a great honor to be recognized by PEOPLE and Great Place to Work as one of the '50 Companies That Care,'" said Timothy P. Walbert, chairman, president and chief executive officer, Horizon Pharma plc. "This distinction is a realization of what we work so hard for at Horizon to be a positive force for good amid a constantly changing health care system. Our social responsibility programs, patient advocacy support and awareness, dedication to individual employee volunteerism, as well as inclusion initiatives, reflect our company ideals, a commitment to our patients and the communities we serve."

PEOPLE partnered with Great Place to Work, a global people analytics and consulting firm, to analyze employees' survey feedback on how their workplaces make a difference in their lives and communities, and to consider the generosity of each organization's benefits, as well as their philanthropic and community support.

In furthering the company's dedication to service, Horizon has also joined Pledge 1%, a corporate philanthropy movement that empowers companies to donate 1% of product, 1% of equity, 1% of profit or 1% of employee time to improve communities around the world. Joined by more than 5,500 organizations across 100 countries from all different sectors, Horizon is one of the first biopharmaceutical companies to make this important commitment.

Horizon supports four pillars of giving children's healthcare, innovation, STEAM (science, technology, engineering, arts and math) and its therapeutic areas. Through these platforms, the company has been able to donate $9 million in community impact and support.

