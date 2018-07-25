Infiniti Research, a world-renowned market intelligence solutions provider, has announced the completion of their latest article on the five easy ways to plan your social media marketing strategy

Research says, around 79% of the Americans using the internet are active on social media. This evidently proves that social media is now "the place to be" for brands targeting to reach out to a larger target audience. Most of the brands are investing time and money in devising the right social media marketing strategy to attract customers. But this task is generally not as easy as it sounds. There are many players in the marketplace fighting for the attention of the same group of customers. So, to be noticeable in this chaos, it is imperative for organizations to wisely build the right social media marketing strategy.

"Most marketers are investing ample time and money into formulating the right social media marketing strategy to lure customers," says an industry expert from Infiniti

Easy ways to plan your social media marketing strategy:

Personalization is the key: There are so many ads on social media at present that customers frequently tend to consider them as 'spammy' content. Personalization is a serious social media strategy that will help surpass this problem. Personalizing the content of your ads to fit the needs of a certain customer will make them feel more associated with the brand. There is a higher chance of conversion and brand loyalty by personalizing the advertisements.

Chatbots for communication: Chatbots are found in most of the popular websites today and most of us are familiar with it. Chatbots are a great tool that let companies answer customers' queries effectively without any human interference. In addition, chatbots integrate with the platforms that consumers now feel most happy interacting through social media. Hence, integrating chatbots is a great social media marketing strategy to convert potential customers into sales and also answer their queries quickly.

Brand advocates: Using brand advocates is an extremely positive social media marketing strategy that many popular organizations swear by. Brand advocates are pleased customers of the brand, or in some cases, companies also bring in social media influencers for this task.

Using brand advocates is an extremely positive social media marketing strategy that many popular organizations swear by. Brand advocates are pleased customers of the brand, or in some cases, companies also bring in social media influencers for this task. Get in touch, to know more about how we can help you boost business profits

